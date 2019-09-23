Intellicheck Inc. (IDN)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Both Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.46 N/A -0.26 0.00 American Software Inc. 13 4.40 N/A 0.22 61.38

Table 1 demonstrates Intellicheck Inc. and American Software Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% American Software Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Intellicheck Inc. has a 0.89 beta, while its volatility is 11.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, American Software Inc. has a 0.6 beta which is 40.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Intellicheck Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.9. On the competitive side is, American Software Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Intellicheck Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to American Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Intellicheck Inc. and American Software Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, American Software Inc.’s average price target is $15, while its potential downside is -1.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intellicheck Inc. and American Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.2% and 99.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.6% are American Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than American Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors American Software Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.