Intellicheck, Inc. (IDN) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Cove Street Capital Cut By $6.07 Million Its Avid Technology (AVID) Position

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased Avid Technology Inc (AVID) stake by 13.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 867,236 shares as Avid Technology Inc (AVID)’s stock rose 57.78%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 5.61M shares with $41.81M value, down from 6.48M last quarter. Avid Technology Inc now has $425.01M valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.02. About 267,556 shares traded. Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has risen 54.96% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AVID News: 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Workflow Solutions to Accelerate Ultra-High Definition Sports Content Creation and Delivery; 15/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC – FOURTH AMENDMENT ALSO INCREASES AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE NOTES COMPANY MAY PURCHASE FROM $15 MLN TO $40 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Avid Technology Presenting at Conference Mar 29; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Next Generation Maestro | PowerWall Display Solution for Affordable Studio Production; 31/05/2018 – Avid Technology Names Ken Gayron Chief Fincl Officer; 31/05/2018 – AVID TECHNOLOGY INC -; 14/03/2018 – Avid Reveals Powerful Speaker Line-up at Avid Connect 2018 to Explore Innovation in Action Across Media and Entertainment; 07/04/2018 – Avid Unveils Additional Cloud-based Apps, Services and Solutions to Accelerate News Production and Delivery; 30/05/2018 – Avid NEXIS l E5 NL Nearline Storage Solution Now Available; 24/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Avid Technology moves to Santa Clara, leaves prime Mountain View space up for grabs

Analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Intellicheck, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $5.72. About 38,763 shares traded. Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) has risen 112.12% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IDN News: 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck, Honeywel Settlement Confidential; 22/04/2018 – DJ Intellicheck Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDN); 06/03/2018 RSC Training Taps Intellicheck for Partnership Agreement to Offer Age ID; 25/04/2018 – Tennessee ABC Enforcement Section Fortifies Underage Drinking Prevention with Intellicheck’s Age ID; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 27/03/2018 – Northern Tool + Equipment Rolls Out Intellicheck’s Retail ID Mobile; 10/05/2018 – Awm Investment Company Inc. Exits Position in Intellicheck

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AVID shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 1.39% less from 23.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 173,820 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 2,494 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 13,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Clearbridge Limited stated it has 612,830 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 19,958 shares. Moreover, Private Capital Llc has 1.08% invested in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 959,764 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 243,201 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 56,300 shares. 5,722 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company holds 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) or 4,496 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Llc has invested 0% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 10,294 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID). Citadel Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) for 97,953 shares.

Analysts await Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 91.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Avid Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -112.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avid Technology had 8 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by BWS Financial. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $6.5 target in Friday, March 15 report. Dougherty upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 30 report.

Cove Street Capital Llc increased Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) stake by 157,200 shares to 323,000 valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ituran Location And Control Lt (NASDAQ:ITRN) stake by 34,678 shares and now owns 79,678 shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd was raised too.

More notable recent Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Avid Bioservices Announces Appointment of Catherine Mackey, Ph.D. to Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Avid Expands Audio Control Surface Portfolio to Better Address Needs of Smaller Facilities and Project Studios – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Avid Bioservices Enters into Contract Manufacturing Agreements with New and Existing Customers – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company has market cap of $90.05 million. The firm provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center , a component of Defense ID system.

More notable recent Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IDN) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intellicheck +4% post Q4 earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” on April 27, 2019. More interesting news about Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intellicheck Mobilisa Announces Corporate Name Change – Business Wire” published on May 22, 2017 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intellicheck’s Age ID Advances North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Officers’ Efforts to Prevent Underage Drinking – Business Wire” with publication date: May 04, 2017.