Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 3 18.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 Qualys Inc. 84 11.96 N/A 1.47 58.95

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intellicheck Inc. and Qualys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Qualys Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that Intellicheck Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Qualys Inc. on the other hand, has 1.56 beta which makes it 56.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 3.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. Its rival Qualys Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Qualys Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Intellicheck Inc. and Qualys Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Qualys Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

Competitively Qualys Inc. has a consensus price target of $91.57, with potential upside of 3.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intellicheck Inc. and Qualys Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.3% and 87.5% respectively. 22.42% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% are Qualys Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Qualys Inc. -0.85% 5.33% 5.14% 16.11% 14.47% 15.79%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Qualys Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Qualys Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Qualys, Inc. provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Suite, which includes Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall. Its integrated suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions, and verify the implementation of such actions. The company also provides core services, including asset tagging and management, reporting and dashboards, questionnaires and collaboration, remediation and workflow, big data correlation and analytics engine, and alerts and notifications, which enable integrated workflows, management and real-time analysis, and reporting across IT security and compliance solutions. In addition, it offers cloud infrastructure services that include the data, data processing capabilities, software and hardware infrastructure, and infrastructure management capabilities. The company markets and sells its IT security and compliance solutions to customers directly through its sales teams, as well as indirectly through its network of channel partners, such as security consulting organizations, managed service providers, value added resellers, and consulting firms. It serves enterprises, government entities, and small and medium-sized businesses in various industries, including education, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media, retail, technology, and utilities. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.