Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 12.90 N/A -0.26 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellicheck Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intellicheck Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -1.3% -1.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.49% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pensare Acquisition Corp. has 12.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.78% 1.66% 3.47% 6.43% 2.96%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. was more bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Intellicheck Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.