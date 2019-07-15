Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 18.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 947.01 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellicheck Inc. and My Size Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellicheck Inc. and My Size Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.3% of Intellicheck Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 22.42% of Intellicheck Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.