Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 3 18.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.58 N/A 0.43 20.86

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6%

Volatility & Risk

Intellicheck Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.27 beta. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. on the other hand, has 0.94 beta which makes it 6.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. is 3.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellicheck Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is $10.5, which is potential 14.88% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Intellicheck Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 27.3% and 20.6% respectively. Intellicheck Inc.’s share held by insiders are 22.42%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has stronger performance than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.