Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 5 -1.96 13.91M -0.26 0.00 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 137.00M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intellicheck Inc. and Linx S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 295,561,268.94% -30.9% -27.4% Linx S.A. 1,812,169,312.17% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. shares and 0% of Linx S.A. shares. About 0.9% of Intellicheck Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. had bullish trend while Linx S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Linx S.A. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.