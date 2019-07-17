Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Contrasting side by side

Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck Inc. 4 19.12 N/A -0.26 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.06 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 highlights Intellicheck Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Intellicheck Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -43.7% -38.9% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Intellicheck Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellicheck Inc. is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Intellicheck Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Intellicheck Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Competitively Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has an average price target of $11.6, with potential upside of 3.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Intellicheck Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.3% and 0%. About 22.42% of Intellicheck Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellicheck Inc. 6.33% 22.87% 49.26% 61.2% 112.12% 88.32% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year Intellicheck Inc. has stronger performance than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Intellicheck Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.