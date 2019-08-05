Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 21.85 N/A -1.96 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 14.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Trevena Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Trevena Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 284.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.