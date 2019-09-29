Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

We are contrasting Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.19 38.82M -1.96 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 10 -0.15 15.79M -1.37 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 257,940,199.34% -31.7% -25.4% resTORbio Inc. 161,617,195.50% -33% -31%

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 31.4 while its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, resTORbio Inc.’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 164.37%.

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 54.1% of resTORbio Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 38.1% are resTORbio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than resTORbio Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors resTORbio Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.