Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 25.09 N/A -1.96 0.00 PDL BioPharma Inc. 3 3.25 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and PDL BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% PDL BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -8.3% -6.3%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PDL BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.9 and 9.5 respectively. PDL BioPharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.24% of PDL BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of PDL BioPharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% PDL BioPharma Inc. -3.31% -15.53% 0.63% 12.24% 15.05% 10.69%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than PDL BioPharma Inc.

Summary

PDL BioPharma Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies. The Product Sales segment, through its equity and loan investments, manufactures, markets, and sells prescription pharmaceutical products under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States; and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally for the treatment of hypertension. This segment sells its products primarily to wholesalers. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.