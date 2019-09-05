Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 17.42 N/A -1.96 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.