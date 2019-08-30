Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.75 N/A -1.96 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 12.8 and has 12.8 Quick Ratio. OncoCyte Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 31.2%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.9% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.