Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.49 N/A -1.96 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Nightstar Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Nightstar Therapeutics plc is $25.58, which is potential 0.67% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 33.3% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.