Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.99 N/A -1.96 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 27 7.09 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.7 and a Quick Ratio of 7.7. Competitively, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.5 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the consensus price target of NanoString Technologies Inc. is $30.5, which is potential 24.69% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats NanoString Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.