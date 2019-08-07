Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.88 N/A -1.96 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 21 73.76 N/A -0.81 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Morphic Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 49.9%. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Morphic Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Morphic Holding Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Morphic Holding Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.