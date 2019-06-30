Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

This is a contrast between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.41 N/A -1.96 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.46 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0.00% -71.4% -53.1%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Moleculin Biotech Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 2.1 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.6% of Moleculin Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Moleculin Biotech Inc. has 23.73% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -8.27% 34.07% -18.12% -10.95% -29.89% 17.31%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.