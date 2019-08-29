Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.46 N/A -1.96 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.76 N/A -0.20 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.7. The Current Ratio of rival MediWound Ltd. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.8. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively MediWound Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10.13, with potential upside of 222.61%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 37.1% of MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while MediWound Ltd. has -30.54% weaker performance.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.