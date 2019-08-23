Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 20.32 N/A -1.96 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% MediciNova Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -20.1%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival MediciNova Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 34.8 and 34.8 respectively. MediciNova Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediciNova Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, MediciNova Inc.’s consensus target price is $22, while its potential upside is 167.64%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and MediciNova Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 21.3%. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, MediciNova Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% MediciNova Inc. -3.54% -2.05% -13.74% 11.58% 0.21% 16.77%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MediciNova Inc.

Summary

MediciNova Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring and developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s product candidate includes MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for the treatment of neurological disorders, including primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and substance dependence and addiction, including methamphetamine, opioid, and alcohol dependence. Its product pipeline also comprises MN-001 (tipelukast), an orally bioavailable small molecule compound to treat fibrotic diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases; MN-221 (bedoradrine), a ÃŸ2-adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of acute exacerbation of asthma; and MN-029 (denibulin), a tubulin binding agent to treat solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.