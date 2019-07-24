Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 25.15 N/A -1.96 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 31 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, InflaRx N.V.’s average price target is $6, while its potential upside is 104.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and InflaRx N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 62.1%. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors InflaRx N.V. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.