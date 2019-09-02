Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

We are comparing Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.58 N/A -1.96 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -5.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -92.8% -81.2%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 5.3 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 30.6% respectively. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.35% -19.86% -26.62% 5.61% -57.49% 13.57%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.