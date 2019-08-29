Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.58 N/A -1.96 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Calithera Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 61.2%. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.