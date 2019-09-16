Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.78 N/A -1.96 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.28 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s consensus target price is $7.5, while its potential upside is 55.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 60.9% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -5.36% -20.73% -21.4% -17.56% 40% 0.27%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.