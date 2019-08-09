Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

This is a contrast between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 24.07 N/A -1.96 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 35.3%. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.