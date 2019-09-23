Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 19.15 N/A -1.96 0.00 Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.47 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -112.7%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aquestive Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.7% of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. -11.89% -19% -38.89% -52.31% -77.36% -45.87%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. has -45.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Aquestive Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. Its products are developed using its PharmFilm technology. The company's marketed products include Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron antagonist for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery. Its proprietary product candidates that are in development comprise AQST-203, a buccally, an administered soluble film formulation of diazepam for the treatment of recurrent epileptic seizures; AQST-120, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of seizures associated with a rare, intractable form of epilepsy; and AQST-117, an oral soluble film formulation of riluzole for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company's development products also include AQST-108, a sublingual film formulation of epinephrine for the treatment of anaphylaxis; AQST-305, a buccal film formulation of octreotide for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; APL-130277, a sublingual film formulation of apomorphine to treat episodic off-periods in Parkinson's disease; AQST-119, an oral soluble film formulation of tadalafil to treat erectile dysfunction; and AQST-306, a film formulation of edaravone. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.