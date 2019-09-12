Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 21.10 N/A -1.96 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 and its Quick Ratio is 10.7. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is $14, which is potential 62.41% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 78.8%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.