Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.70 N/A -1.96 0.00 Xencor Inc. 35 12.27 N/A 0.65 68.14

Table 1 demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Xencor Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.4%

Liquidity

7.7 and 7.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Xencor Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.7 and 6.7 respectively. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xencor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Xencor Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Xencor Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

On the other hand, Xencor Inc.’s potential upside is 7.30% and its consensus price target is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Xencor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13.4% of Xencor Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Xencor Inc. -1.7% 0.16% 46.93% 34.58% 23.34% 21.74%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xencor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Xencor Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xencor, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life-threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions. The companyÂ’s product candidates include XmAb5871, an immune inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases; XmAb7195, an immune inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical for use in treating asthma and allergic diseases; XmAb14045, a bispecific oncology candidate, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and XmAb13676 that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of B-cell malignancies. Its product candidates also comprise XmAb5574/MOR208, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphomas and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and XmAb13551 that is in preclinical trials used for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company has license agreement with Amgen Inc. and MorphoSys Ag to develop and commercialize bispecific antibody product candidates; and development and manufacturing services agreement with Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC. Xencor, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.