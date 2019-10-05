Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 14 -0.17 38.82M -1.96 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 37.52M -0.91 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 268,093,922.65% -31.7% -25.4% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 4,150,442,477.88% -644.7% -266.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.9 and its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 20.4% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.