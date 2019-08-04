Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Comparison side by side

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 21.85 N/A -1.96 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 76.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.