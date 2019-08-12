Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.88 N/A -1.96 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is $25, which is potential 172.93% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.5% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.