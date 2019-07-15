Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 22.72 N/A -1.96 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 while its Quick Ratio is 7.7. On the competitive side is, Gamida Cell Ltd. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 9.3 Quick Ratio. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.5% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.3% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -3.35% -5.81% 15.49% -15.44% -35.42% 16.34% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.