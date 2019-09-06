Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 18.41 N/A -1.96 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. is 7.7 while its Current Ratio is 7.7. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $18.33, with potential upside of 208.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 88.51%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has 32.6% stronger performance while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has -21.47% weaker performance.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.