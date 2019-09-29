Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Contrasting side by side

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 15 -0.19 38.82M -1.96 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 42.10M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 shows us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 259,145,527.37% -31.7% -25.4% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 184,811,237.93% -67.3% -44.4%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 79.72%.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 57.6%. Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

On 6 of the 11 factors Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.