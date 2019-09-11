Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Comparison side by side

Both Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 19.78 N/A -1.96 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 45 3.51 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Its competitor Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambrex Corporation’s average price target is $57.5, while its potential downside is -3.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cambrex Corporation.

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Intellia Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.