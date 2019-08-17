Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NTLA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Intellia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 16 22.94 N/A -1.96 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 21.43 N/A -4.25 0.00

Demonstrates Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -31.7% -25.4% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Intellia Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 8 and 8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intellia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $42 average price target and a 236.27% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 89%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Intellia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Intellia Therapeutics Inc. -0.82% 10.16% 25.17% 31.54% -29.82% 32.6% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Intellia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Assembly Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Intellia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics Inc., a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs. Its ex vivo pipeline includes proprietary and partnered programs focuses on chimeric antigen receptor T cells and hematopoietic stem cells. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Caribou Biosciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as AZRN, Inc. and changed its name to Intellia Therapeutics Inc. in July 2014. Intellia Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.