IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGXT) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; Jackson Square Partners Has Trimmed By $688,598 Its Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) stake by 43.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 36,242 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 46,912 shares with $938,000 value, down from 83,154 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com now has $47.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.85. About 13.93 million shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $1.90B, EST. $1.86B; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Asks Court to Rule on Authority Over Kinder Morgan Project; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan 1Q EPS 22c; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018 Is Up $100 Million From Budget; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS PROVINCE NOT DELAYING KINDER MORGAN CANADA TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – CANADA TO INTERVENE IN B.C. KINDER MORGAN COURT REFERENCE CASE; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: GOVT’S TRANS MOUNTAIN PLAN ALLOWS US TO GET RID OF POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY; 27/04/2018 – Shell’s LNG Canada Nudges Ahead Despite Kinder Morgan Pall; 09/04/2018 – EXPLAINER-Canada’s options on pipeline as Kinder Morgan threatens to quit

Analysts expect IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) to report $-0.02 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, IntelGenx Technologies Corp.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 24,050 shares traded. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IGXT News: 19/03/2018 – INTELGENX – PROCEEDS RAISED IN ADDITION TO THOSE REQUIRED FOR DEAL WOULD BE USED TO FINANCE CO’S MONTELUKAST PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL, WORKING CAPITAL; 29/03/2018 – Singulair (montelukast; Merck & Co/Kyorin) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Montelukast Market 2018 Company Profiles, Demand, Sales and Forecasts 2023; 16/03/2018 Global and Chinese Montelukast Sodium Industry Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc Com stake by 139,472 shares to 2.07 million valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monotaro Co.Ltd Npv stake by 209,971 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Kkr & Co Inc Cl A Cl A was raised too.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, develops novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. The company has market cap of $44.89 million. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2012 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease.