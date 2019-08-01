IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (IGX) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY S (MCFUF) Shorts Lowered By 4.15%

Analysts expect IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, IntelGenx Technologies Corp.’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $0.64. About 35,000 shares traded or 179.46% up from the average. IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (CVE:IGX) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:MCFUF) had a decrease of 4.15% in short interest. MCFUF’s SI was 1.26M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.15% from 1.31 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 12576 days are for MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:MCFUF)’s short sellers to cover MCFUF’s short positions. It closed at $22 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.37 billion. The firm operates through Micro Focus and SUSE divisions. It has a 5.3 P/E ratio. It provides software products in the areas of collaboration, endpoint management, file and networking services, identity and access management, information archiving, security management, terminal emulation, and software delivery and testing, as well as COBOL development and mainframe, and data center solutions.

Another recent and important Micro Focus International plc (OTCMKTS:MCFUF) news was published by Money.Cnn.com which published an article titled: “Tech stock crashes 45% after CEO resigns – CNN” on March 19, 2018.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, develops novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. The company has market cap of $58.13 million. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2012 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease.