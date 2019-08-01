Intel (Put) (INTC) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake by $795,000 as Shares Declined; Southern Co (SO) Holder Suntrust Banks Has Raised Stake

Suntrust Banks Inc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suntrust Banks Inc bought 62,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 622,636 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.18M, up from 559,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 4.84M shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER BUYS WILDHORSE MOUNTAIN WIND FACILITY; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 60C, FROM 58C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN IN FINAL STAGES OF 1/3 STAKE IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 19/03/2018 – Georgia Power prepared for severe weather Monday; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 23/05/2018 – Southern Co Portfolio Includes 26 Operating Solar Facilities Representing Approximately 1.7 Gigawatts of Capacity

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Intel Corp (Put) (INTC) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Intel Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.87. About 27.48 million shares traded or 18.45% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 05/03/2018 Sen. Rich Burr: ADVISORY: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Security Clearance Reform Hearing This Week; 02/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sources: Apple to ditch Intel, will use its own chips in Macs by 2020; 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Shortens Redomiciliation Timeline as Intel Looms; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 08/03/2018 – McAfee Closes Acquisition of TunnelBear, Enhancing Its Advanced Cybersecurity Portfolio to Protect Consumers from Device to Cloud

Suntrust Banks Inc, which manages about $18.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 9,316 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $137.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 10,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,444 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Peapack Gladstone holds 25,968 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 0.14% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Nordea Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 130,447 shares. Capital Inv Counsel reported 6,358 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 8,392 shares. Assetmark accumulated 0% or 664 shares. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Lc has 0.04% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Essex Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Capital Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corp reported 200 shares stake. Interocean Capital Limited Com holds 2.76% or 572,902 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd owns 43,300 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 4,400 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Advisory has 0.03% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,967 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 1,261 shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR, worth $63,345. Clark Henry A III also bought $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, March 5. Lantrip Mark sold $1.63 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Valero Energy: Not So Bad All Considered – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Visa Stock Is Up 31% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “We Think Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Fincl Gru invested in 0.59% or 124,551 shares. 206,840 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 4.33 million shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Doliver Advisors LP holds 0.27% or 12,513 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd owns 0.23% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 645,250 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.48% or 789,464 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Cypress Asset Tx has invested 1.65% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Geode Mngmt owns 64.65 million shares. First Dallas Secs accumulated 1.06% or 27,449 shares. 784,341 are owned by Bb&T Corp. Auxier Asset reported 0.32% stake. 56,517 are held by Wheatland Advisors. Franklin Inc has invested 0.33% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Prtns Com St (NYSE:TRGP) by 8,669 shares to 142,775 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 9,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc. (Put) (NYSE:ABBV).