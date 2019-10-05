Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Upped Stake by $2.36 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Capital Management Raised by $319,067 Its Stake

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 741.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 45,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 51,589 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71M, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 09/05/2018 – Intel’s A.I. Director Singer Lays Out the Vision for Deep Learning — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Joint Statement: Senate Intel Committee Leaders on Russian Nerve Agent Attack on British Soil; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 17/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Intel unveils new threat security technology; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Gives Notice, and Street Debates Potential Intel Take-Out — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 19/03/2018 – Intel Board Elects Risa Lavizzo-Mourey as Director

Harvey Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc bought 2,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 61,345 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.22M, up from 58,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 16,830 shares to 2,061 shares, valued at $256,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,192 shares, and cut its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Capital Advisors holds 2.87% or 211,709 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corporation New York stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Scholtz Comm Limited Liability Com reported 6,000 shares. Elm Advisors Lc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 16,875 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 21,885 shares. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry has 4.29% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Bb&T Limited Liability Co holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.29 million shares. Halsey Assocs Ct invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hilton Cap Lc reported 12,260 shares. Clean Yield Group Inc reported 2,722 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,657 shares. Navellier & Assocs owns 17,741 shares. Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 176,000 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Liability Company holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. B Riley Wealth holds 0.33% or 45,539 shares.

