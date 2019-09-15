Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined While Cs Mckee LP Cut Its Stake by $1.35 Million; Entercom Communications (ETM) Shareholder Lonestar Capital Management Has Boosted Position

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 28,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 758,945 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.33M, down from 787,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 18.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds Chubb, Exits Intel; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – In reversal, Trump to save Chinese telecom jobs; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Data Center Business Keeps Powering Results Higher; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 26/04/2018 – INTEL 1Q REV. $16.1B, EST. $15.1B; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Entercom Communications Corp (ETM) by 248.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 910,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.72% . The hedge fund held 1.28 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.40 million, up from 365,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Entercom Communications Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.05M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.86. About 1.42M shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 23.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 08/03/2018 – Correct: Entercom 4Q EPS $2.58; 21/05/2018 – Entercom Communications Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCED LAUNCH OF ENTERCOM AUDIO NETWORK; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Rev $300.6M; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED STATES TRAFFIC NETWORK – FURTHER TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.49 billion for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.

