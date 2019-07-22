Intel (INTC) to pay $0.32 on Sep 1, 2019; Alexander & Baldwin Reit Holdin (ALEX) Shorts Down By 1.59%

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) is expected to pay $0.32 on Sep 1, 2019. (NASDAQ:INTC) shareholders before Aug 6, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Intel Corp’s current price of $50.27 translates into 0.63% yield. Intel Corp’s dividend has Aug 7, 2019 as record date. Jul 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 29.14 million shares traded or 21.21% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 14/03/2018 – VWR, Part of Avantor, Receives Intel’s Prestigious Supplier Continuous Quality Improvement Award; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 19/03/2018 – SENATE INTEL CMTE TO PREVIEW ELECTION SECURITY REPORT TUES: NBC; 17/05/2018 – Intel Corporation’s (INTC) CEO Brian Krzanich Hosts 2018 Stockholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Intel Puts Its Own Spin on Quantum Computing — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 09/03/2018 – Intel, Facing Threat, Considers Deals That Could Include Bid for Broadcom — 4th Update; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s diversification efforts boost revenues

Alexander & Baldwin Inc Reit Holdin (NYSE:ALEX) had a decrease of 1.59% in short interest. ALEX’s SI was 1.67M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.59% from 1.69 million shares previously. With 220,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Alexander & Baldwin Inc Reit Holdin (NYSE:ALEX)’s short sellers to cover ALEX’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 356,628 shares traded or 6.13% up from the average. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has risen 7.54% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX)

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $352,535 activity. 1,626 shares valued at $79,056 were sold by Shenoy Navin on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold Intel Corporation shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Advisors owns 31,300 shares. 933,651 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research. Baxter Bros holds 3.08% or 245,229 shares. First Foundation Advisors has 37,448 shares. 198,717 are held by Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Co. Shufro Rose And Company reported 910,438 shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cadence Bancorp Na invested in 84,060 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Lc holds 422,646 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 26,108 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 196,611 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 4.49M shares. Blume Capital Inc has 2.07% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 73,262 shares. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 37,650 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc holds 830,287 shares.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, and communications platforms worldwide. The company has market cap of $225.06 billion. The firm operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Intel Security Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other divisions. It has a 11.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s platforms are used in notebooks, 2 in 1 systems, desktops, servers, tablets, smartphones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure; and retail, transportation, industrial, video, buildings, and other market divisions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,744 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. 115 are held by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 11,446 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 22,417 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 10,596 were accumulated by First Midwest State Bank Division. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 11,568 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 4,970 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 42,838 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co stated it has 14,285 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 271,014 shares. River Road Asset holds 15,499 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

