Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined While Weatherly Asset Management Boosted Its Stake; Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Holding in Raymond James Financial (RJF) Lifted by $303,156

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 9.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 9,211 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 106,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08M, up from 96,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $50.72. About 38.63M shares traded or 80.72% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 9,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, up from 5,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 1.45 million shares traded or 55.96% up from the average. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold RJF shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards reported 896 shares stake. Williams Jones Assoc Lc holds 0.01% or 3,625 shares in its portfolio. Private Capital Mgmt Llc holds 149,580 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.01% stake. Stifel holds 0.02% or 87,694 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Inc Llp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.75M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Public Sector Pension Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 16,479 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 2,532 shares. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.13% or 4,470 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested 0.01% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). New York State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 193,708 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 113,734 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) by 9,324 shares to 4,497 shares, valued at $213,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,008 shares, and cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch Ltd Liability Co reported 2.81% stake. Virginia-based Atlantic Union Fincl Bank Corp has invested 1.45% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rnc Capital accumulated 0.3% or 90,197 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% or 11,132 shares in its portfolio. Private Wealth Advisors, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 58,117 shares. Primecap Mngmt Ca holds 0.85% or 24.02M shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset has 87,837 shares. Old Republic Corporation has invested 1.32% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability has 13,600 shares. Architects holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 46,252 shares. Delta Cap Mgmt Lc owns 73,443 shares or 2.22% of their US portfolio. Counselors Incorporated has 519,331 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.29% or 511,393 shares. Registered Advisor stated it has 1.01% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Beacon Finance Grp invested in 164,830 shares or 1.35% of the stock.

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23 million and $501.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 164 shares to 15,753 shares, valued at $29.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,813 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,363 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).