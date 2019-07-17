Intel (INTC) Stock Value Declined While Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Lifted Holding; Douglass Winthrop Advisors Holds Position in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (UL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New (UL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 7,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,253 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 403,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $63.12. About 236,360 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 686,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.39M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235.93 million, up from 3.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.4. About 4.26 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Intel and Portworx Deliver Breakthrough Performance to Answer Enterprises’ Demand for Stateful Containerized Applications in Production; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 06/03/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Intel Corporation and Certain of Its Senior Executives; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video); 15/05/2018 – Chinese chipmaker takes on TSMC and Intel with cutting-edge tool; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 12/04/2018 – Sixgill, LLC Named to Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.93

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $352,535 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt, a Maryland-based fund reported 59,719 shares. John G Ullman Associates holds 3.02% or 311,003 shares. 9,888 are held by Bellecapital. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership invested 3.71% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wedgewood Inc Pa holds 1.96% or 23,507 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated has invested 0.98% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.41% or 34,701 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Llc holds 0.48% or 150,700 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Ltd Com reported 0.53% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ims Cap Mngmt accumulated 36,020 shares. Primecap Ca stated it has 24.48M shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.74% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Centurylink Inv Mngmt Com owns 65,159 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd accumulated 4.89% or 910,438 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 1.94% or 2.55M shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 130,223 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $104.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bitauto Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 448,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,911 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

