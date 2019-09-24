Intel (INTC) Stock Price Declined While Capital Investment Counsel Upped Holding by $1.16 Million; Bristol (BMY) Position Has Raised by Capital Investment Advisors Llc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 32.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 24,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 100,795 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.83M, up from 76,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.94. About 1.97 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: Intel Reportedly Eyes Broadcom Purchase If Hostile Qualcomm Bid Is Successful; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Rmvs Intel ‘A-1+’ Shrt-Trm Rtg Frm WatchNeg; Rtgs Affmd; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slump on Apple chip report; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 18/05/2018 – 19-Year-Old Engineer Builds Autonomous Window Cleaner for Commercial Buildings; 13/03/2018 – The Dow Jones industrial average rose more than 150 points with Intel leading the gains; 04/04/2018 – GigaSpaces InsightEdge Platform with Intel® Technology Accelerates AI Innovations; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 09/03/2018 – INTEL SAYS HAS MADE IMPORTANT ACQUISITIONS OVER THE PAST 30 MONTHS AND WILL FOCUS ON MAKING THEM SUCCESSFUL; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 32.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 22,015 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 90,429 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.10 million, up from 68,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 687,253 shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 08/03/2018 – BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S – CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AGREE TO SUPPLY CLINICAL MATERIAL FOR TRIAL; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL, JANSSEN EXPECT BMS-986177 TO START PHASE 2 IN 2H; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/18/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVES PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL VS CHEMO IN FIRST-LINE LUNG CANCER; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 6,882 shares to 7,853 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 64,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,283 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 15,366 shares. Spinnaker Tru has 0.26% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Capital Mgmt owns 40,020 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Raymond James Fin Advisors holds 0.08% or 440,405 shares. Of Virginia Limited reported 146,161 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mirae Asset Invs holds 204,801 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Essex holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 30,018 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc reported 60,585 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na holds 10,309 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa owns 7,585 shares. Amg Funds Llc accumulated 22,298 shares. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 0.48% or 65,648 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 276,807 shares. Southeast Asset Advsr reported 6,223 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. R G Niederhoffer Mngmt invested in 3.23% or 11,600 shares. 2,400 are held by American National Bank & Trust. Headinvest Ltd invested 0.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Prentiss Smith & Comm, Vermont-based fund reported 12,633 shares. Clark Estates Incorporated holds 0.16% or 20,537 shares in its portfolio. Truepoint has 14,858 shares. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi holds 0.05% or 7,748 shares in its portfolio. Glenview Fincl Bank Dept accumulated 137,017 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 1.27% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 81,234 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 6,630 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 0.24% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hilltop has 0.24% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 2.91M were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio.

