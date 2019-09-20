Intel (INTC) Stake Raised by Centre Asset Management Llc; Greenbrier Cos (GBX) Shareholder Hawkeye Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Greenbrier Cos Inc (GBX) by 64.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc sold 126,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.29% . The hedge fund held 70,511 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14M, down from 197,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawkeye Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Greenbrier Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.62. About 498,273 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N – CO SUPPORTS IN PARTICULAR TARIFFS ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY FOR SOME FINISHED REAL PRODUCTS FROM CHINA – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN GREENBRIER AND FAYETTE COUNTIES, W.VA; 04/04/2018 – Arkansas Agr Dep: Arkansas Forestry Commission Quarterly Board Meeting, Greenbrier; 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos Raises Dividend to 25c; 08/05/2018 – Greenbrier Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc for May. 15-16; 06/04/2018 – Greenbrier Cos 2Q Rev $629.3M; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 6,804 shares as the company's stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 103,074 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.93M, up from 96,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 11.85 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New England Research Mgmt stated it has 1.98% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Money Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.12% or 4,733 shares. Broderick Brian C has invested 2.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Violich stated it has 20,821 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd Company holds 511,393 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Corporation holds 64,902 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Citizens Northern Corporation holds 1.31% or 49,075 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma accumulated 9,308 shares. Provise Management Grp Incorporated Llc has invested 0.1% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cape Ann Fincl Bank owns 0.98% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 17,764 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 89,099 shares. Bangor Natl Bank holds 0.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 21,739 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 20.68 million shares. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Company holds 0.74% or 209,002 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Asset Management has 0.6% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Intel: Don't Chase This Yield – Seeking Alpha" on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "Intel: Value Investment For Future Data Growth – Seeking Alpha" on September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.39 EPS, up 73.75% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.8 per share. GBX’s profit will be $45.08 million for 5.33 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 56.18% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "KeyBanc Upgrades Greenbrier Companies (GBX) to Overweight – StreetInsider.com" on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com published: "Time To Buy The Greenbrier Companies Down 50% – Seeking Alpha" on April 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold GBX shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Prudential Financial Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 1.22 million shares. Washington-based Icm Asset Mngmt Wa has invested 0.99% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Da Davidson holds 24,390 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 25,379 shares. Hawkeye Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Northern reported 773,205 shares stake. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 12,728 shares. 8,427 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Mirae Asset Global owns 9,351 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company holds 1,164 shares.

Hawkeye Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $79.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 129,219 shares to 396,586 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.