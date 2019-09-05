Intel (INTC) Stake Maintained by Novare Capital Management Llc; Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Stake Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management Llc

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 6,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 377,836 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.55M, up from 371,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $6.56 during the last trading session, reaching $315.84. About 209,860 shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 10,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 254,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 244,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.13% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $48.92. About 23.47M shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase IIoT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 02/04/2018 – DDN Named Datacenter Platform Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards, Recognizing its Market Leadership at; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO EXPECTS FULL YEAR TAX RATE OF 13 PERCENT, ONE POINT LOWER THAN PRIOR ESTIAMTE – CFO, CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 27/04/2018 – As of Thursday’s close, Intel was up nearly 15 percent on the year and more than 40 percent in the 12-month period; 08/03/2018 – Arias Intel Reduces Outstanding Debt Obligations; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Intel considering range of acquisitions that could include a bid for Broadcom – Dow Jones; 17/05/2018 – Arias Intel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Spor; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Semiconductor Pairs Trade: AMD Stock and INTC Stock – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: INTC, DOW – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Intel (INTC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel (INTC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Analyst Moves: INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lodestar Inv Counsel Llc Il invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Vantage Prtnrs Limited accumulated 0.96% or 192,061 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 1.06% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 135,145 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 8,165 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason Incorporated invested in 6,700 shares. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Com Natl Bank holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1.28M shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 20,525 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio stated it has 3.19M shares. 940,929 were reported by Fairview Inv Ltd. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt invested in 131,289 shares. Azimuth Ltd invested 1.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Kelly Lawrence W & Assoc Incorporated Ca holds 0.08% or 8,755 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 580,413 shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 1,079 shares to 25,795 shares, valued at $7.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corporation by 3,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,195 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Comm holds 993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 6,287 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 35,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kennedy Capital Management Inc invested 0.13% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Deutsche Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Charter Trust owns 1,316 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 28,755 shares. Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 193,420 shares. Regions Finance Corp accumulated 17,573 shares. Ci Invests has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,683 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited owns 676,361 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment Inc reported 149 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Company Nj has 133,732 shares. Sterling Capital Lc holds 31,400 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 4,528 shares to 209,222 shares, valued at $16.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 36,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,192 shares, and cut its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC).