Intel (INTC) Stake Maintained by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; United American Securities Holding In General Electric Co Com (GE) Was Boosted

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 427,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47M, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 9.17M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 29/03/2018 – INTEL REPORTS JUDGMENT OF ENTERPRISE CHAMBER IN COMPULSORY; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – INTEL TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT JIM KELLER WILL JOIN INTEL AS A SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – DOJ’s Rosenstein shows House Intel Committee the document that sparked FBI’s Russian probe; 09/03/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O CONSIDERS POSSIBLE BID FOR BROADCOM – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – Intel For Broadcom? Street Blanches at Potential $170B Deal — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 08/05/2018 – Al Semiconductor Company Syntiant Demonstrates Analog Neural Network for Always-On Battery-Powered Devices, Closes A Round Funding Led by Intel Capital; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – QTRLY INTERNET OF THINGS GROUP REVENUE $840 MILLION, UP 17%; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 16/04/2018 – RAVE Computer named Intel Partner of the Year

United American Securities Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 956.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc bought 239,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 264,045 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.05% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 145.12 million shares traded or 152.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/05/2018 – Many feared dead, injured in passenger plane crash in Cuba; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – GE CEO FLANNERY: RECENT PERFORMANCE `IMMENSELY DISAPPOINTING’; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 26/03/2018 – BAKER HUGHES A GE CO – EXPECT TPS BUSINESS TO RETURN TO NORMALIZED MARGINS IN MEDIUM TERM; 17/04/2018 – GE SAID TO BE WORKING WITH CITI, CREDIT SUISSE ON JENBACHER; 16/05/2018 – Blink Charging Announces First Quarter 2018 Financials; 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 182,215 shares to 2,780 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 620,677 shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.59 million activity. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.