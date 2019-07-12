Intel (INTC) Stake Maintained by Credit Capital Investments Llc; Lear (LEA) Holder Basswood Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $1.71 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.24% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,244 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 489,406 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 30.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE – AS PART OF RECAPITALIZATION, IAC TO ISSUE $215 MLN SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE APRIL 2023 TO FUNDS MANAGED BY GAMUT CAPITAL; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q EPS $5.16; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – Lear 1Q Adj EPS $5.10; 24/05/2018 – Trump threat of auto tariffs opposed by auto industry, Republicans; 21/03/2018 – LEAR EXPANDS SEATING STRUCTURES PLANT IN VALENÇA, PORTUGAL

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 31.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 28,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 16.62M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Mark R. Warner: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 22/05/2018 – Bug-Hunters See More Intel Chip Flaws Ahead; 25/05/2018 – Intel Faces Age-Discrimination Claims; 03/04/2018 – Akamai Appoints Scott Lovett As Senior Vice President, Global Web Sales; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight Plus, inside Facebook’s massive bet on an AR future; inside Reddit and the conservative Meredith Corporation; and the Museum of Failure is a hit; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 26/04/2018 – Intel’s Profit, Revenue Increase; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold And owns 80,180 shares. Stock Yards Fincl Bank Tru Com invested in 83,260 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Heritage Investors Management Corporation holds 2.03% or 636,274 shares. Bath Savings Trust Com has 0.28% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sky Investment Gru Limited Company holds 1.79% or 90,658 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Highlander Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.7% or 21,100 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa reported 136,872 shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.37% or 309,257 shares. Grassi Investment Management accumulated 0.86% or 108,150 shares. Selway Asset holds 54,705 shares or 1.96% of its portfolio. Eastern Commercial Bank holds 75,765 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Greenwood Assocs Ltd Llc owns 144,674 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 607,200 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 196,746 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $38.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 850,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Sterling Bancorp Inc.