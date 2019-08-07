Intel (INTC) Stake Increased by Stanley-Laman Group Ltd; As Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.80 Million

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd bought 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 48,744 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 42,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley-Laman Group Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 3.78 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 08/05/2018 – SiFive Announces Investment from Intel Capital; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Intel partner docs add to eight-core Coffee Lake CPU chatter; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 08/05/2018 – SIFIVE REPORTS INVESTMENT FROM INTEL CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – C3 IoT Partners With Intel to Deliver Al Appliance; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 43,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.40M, down from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.43. About 1,130 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Analysts await Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CTBI’s profit will be $14.93 million for 11.74 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.45% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Professional Advisory holds 6,558 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,271 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Moreover, First Advisors Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 17,806 shares. Parametric Portfolio Lc owns 65,175 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 24,990 shares stake. 180 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 116,778 shares. Systematic Management LP invested in 20,445 shares. Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Acadian Asset Mngmt owns 9,454 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 190,470 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company accumulated 31,151 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 608,317 are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Llc. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Moreover, Ftb Advsr has 1.45% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Viking Fund Limited Liability reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Portland Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.63% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 33,448 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 21.74 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2.37% or 315,069 shares. Anchor Capital Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 53,073 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 13,924 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Leavell Inv Mgmt holds 81,340 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corporation, Ohio-based fund reported 19,933 shares. 4.19M are held by Lord Abbett And Limited. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 480,035 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. 2,074 are owned by Ckw Financial Group Inc.

Stanley-Laman Group Ltd, which manages about $747.00M and $411.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in N V R Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 144 shares to 1,743 shares, valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brand Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 1,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,529 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).