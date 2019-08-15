Intel (INTC) Stake Held by Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Holder Bowen Hanes & Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $759,500

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ) by 60.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 15,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 10,010 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 25,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Mondelez International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 8.39M shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Oreo-Maker Mondelez Gobbles Up Tate’s, a Classy Hamptons Cookie; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – REALFICTION RECEIVES ORDER FOR 49 DREAMOC HD3 DISPLAYS TO BE USED BY GLOBAL SNACK COMPANY MONDELEZ; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 36.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd bought 427,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.47 million, up from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 21.27M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 18/04/2018 – Exclusive: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement With Intel Allowing Integration of the Intel(R) Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 05/03/2018 – McAfee Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Security 100 List; 06/03/2018 – DoD: Intel Chiefs Tell Senate Committee of Dangers to America; 29/05/2018 – Engadget: Intel faces age discrimination allegations following layoffs; 29/05/2018 – [24]7.ai Appoints Former Intel Executive as new CFO; 08/05/2018 – Tom’s Hardware: Intel Postpones Patching ‘Spectre NG’ CPU Flaws; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 5,369 shares to 207,237 shares, valued at $56.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) by 26,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.